1000 school teachers from Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad participate in online asthma training programme to tackle emergencies

New Delhi: A total of 1,000 teachers attended the online session today on ways to tackle the disease in the workplace.

Dr Neeraj Jain, Chairman Pulmonology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, "Asthma affects a large number of children causing significant preventable morbidity and mortality. Parents and affected children would benefit greatly from the involvement of the school in combating this disease. We need to continue this crusade and ensure that no child suffers or dies from asthma."

During the session, doctors explained the basics of asthma including identifying asthma emergencies and the steps to take in case of an emergency in school. The team also presented a comprehensive stepwise plan to develop an asthma policy.

Abhishek Kumar, CEO and Founder Trustee, Lung Care Foundation told ANI, "With the rising instances of asthma among children, the schools need to prepare themselves to handle emergencies. By being prepared and providing the right first aid, a school can save a life! The high attendance in the programme shows how concerned the teachers are about the issue."

An online asthma manual was also presented to the teachers for a better understanding of the disease. Soon, a similar training programme will also be organised in schools situated in Lucknow, Kanpur, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Mysore and Kottayam.

