100 US cities to host Yogathon on 1st International Yoga Day

Washington: More than 100 US cities will organise a Yogathon on the first International Yoga Day to be celebrated on June 21, organisers of the event have said. In the ambitious 100+ cities drive, 15 cities in New Jersey-New York area, seven cities in California, six cities in Texas and three cities in Ohio have already finalised the details of the Yogathon, said Overseas Volunteer for a Better India (OVBI) the lead organisers in a statement yesterday. All major spiritual and Yoga organisations like Art of Living have joined the campaign, OVBI said adding that more than 50 organisations have joined the countrywide campaign to spread the awareness about Yoga. Sunstone Yoga, a Yoga studio chain having presence in 13 locations in Dallas has come as a sponsor for the event. Ethnic organisations like the Nepali Student Organisation and Food for Life Global - the world largest vegetarian food relief organisation has joined in as an event partner. Among its other partners include the Indian Consulate in New York and Air India and Subway. The United Nations, in less than three months, declared June 21 as World Yoga Day on December 11 last year, following a proposal by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his visit to the United Nations in September last year, Modi had urged the world community to celebrate Indian Yoga at the international level and that June 21 be declared as the World Yoga Day. PTI