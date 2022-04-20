100 Pc Placement In IIM Lucknow

Lucknow: IIM-Lucknow has yet again reinforced its presence as a premier B-school with 100 per cent summer placements for the 2018 batch.

The institute said on Thursday that in October 2018, IIM-Lucknow accomplished what many considered "impossible" by breaking the record the institute itself had set last year.

IIM Lucknow achieved 100 per cent summer placements for its 34th batch of 455 students. The recruitment drive saw participation of more than 140 domestic and international recruiters. The participation of these firms also marked the ascent of IIM-Lucknow as a preferred recruitment destination for marketing, consulting and finance roles in the country.

The mean stipend is Rs 1.03 lakh per month and the median stipend is Rs one lakh per month.

Some of the top recruiters across different sectors were Accenture Management Consulting, Aditya Birla

Group, Amazon, AT Kearney, Bain & Company, Citi, Deloitte, HUL, ITC, McKinsey & Co, P&G, TAS, The Boston Consulting Group and Uber.The first-time recruiters include AstraZeneca, Bain and Company, Bajaj Finserv, Hinduja Group, RBS and RPSG Group (GIL) among others. Cipla, Deutsche Bank, HUL, JP Morgan Chase and Co., MH Alshaya and Co offered international profiles. Students' Affairs and Placement chairman attributed the outstanding summer placements to the excellent

pedagogy, competency and values students acquired at the institute.

The institute added that top sectors based on roles offered were sales and marketing (28 pc), consulting (22 pc), e-Commerce (19 pc), finance (17 pc), general management (11 pc) and systems/IT (3 pc). The rest of the offers came from domains such as market research, analytics, business development, social media marketing and HR among others.

In the FMCG, consumer goods, telecom, digital media sector, a total number of 129 offers were rolled out. Top recruiters in this domain were Airtel, Asian Paints, Colgate Palmolive, HUL, ITC, J&J, Mars, Mondelez, Nestle, PepsiCo, P&G, Pidilite, Reckitt Benckiser and RP-SG Group (GIL).

The BFSI sector saw the participation of companies such as American Express, Avendus Capital, Citi, CRISIL, DBS, Deutsche Bank, Duff & Phelps, Edelweiss, JP Morgan and RBS. Roles offered included front-end investment banking, global markets, investment research, corporate, wholesale, retail, banking, market research, trading and operations.

In the consulting domain, Accenture Management Consulting, Alvarez and Marsal, AT Kearney, Auctus Advisors, Bain and Company, Deloitte, McKinsey and Co, MasterCard Advisors and The Boston Consulting Group made a total of 98 offers. UNI