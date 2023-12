Israeli Strikes Cause Tragic Toll: 100 Palestinians Killed, 158 Wounded in Central Gaza - Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis Amidst Ongoing Regional Tensions.

Cairo: Some 100 Palestinians have been killed and 158 wounded in Israeli strikes in central Gaza during the past 24 hours, a senior health official in the enclave said on Saturday.

—Reuters