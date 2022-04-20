100-million-year-old dinosaur fossil found in Australia

MELBOURNE: Fossils of a giant herbivorous dinosaur dating back more than 100 million years have been unearthed in Australia, scientists say. The bones believed to be from the Austrosaurus mckillopi were found at Clutha Station in Queensland in Australia. The Austrosaurus mckillopi was a land-dwelling herbivorous dinosaur that grew up to 15 metres in length, with a barrel-like body and four pillar-like legs. Timothy Holland, curator of Kronosaurus Korner, a museum at Richmond, Australia said in 1932 a worker found some fragments of the backbone.

The bones were eventually sent to the Queensland Museum in Brisbane where scientists realised they were different from all other fossils that had come from the Richmond area before. It had been thought the site location had been lost since then, Holland said. However in 2014, Richmond mayor John Wharton had searched Clutha Station from a helicopter and found two wooden posts marking the original dig site. Holland said the bones that were found were approximately 104 million years old.