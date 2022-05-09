100 hutments gutted in Nagpur fire; no casualty

Nagpur: Nearly 100 hutments were gutted after major fire broke out in a residential area in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Monday, a fire official said.There was no report of any casualty in the blaze, which erupted around 10.20 am in Mahakali Nagar of Beltarodi area where several labourers live.

The fire started from the eastern side of the settlement and spread fast in the area due to the explosion of LPG cylinders, wind, high temperature and combustible material used for hutment construction like wood, bamboo, plastic sheets and cloth, Nagpur Municipal Corporation's chief fire officer Rajendra Uchake said.''Around 100 hutments were gutted in the fire. Houses with pucca construction (RCC brickwork) stopped the spread of the fire and they were not much affected," he said.

Seven water tenders, two water bowsers, two water lifting pump units, a water tender from MIHAN (Multi Model International and Cargo Hub Airport at Nagpur) fire service, and a water cannon from police department were pressed into service, he said.Some ambulances were also kept on standby as a precautionary measure, he said.There was no proper road for firefighting vehicles to enter the area, the official said.The fire was brought under control in an hour and there was no report of loss of life, Uchake said.Earlier, an official said local residents had informed about a minor girl in the area being missing. He later said the girl might have been united with her kin as neither police nor officials at the site were approached on the matter by anyone.Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut, District Collector R Vimala and senior police officials visited the spot after the incident—PTI