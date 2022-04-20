100-episode-old 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' takes one year leap

New Delhi: The popular television show 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' will take a one year leap in its story line post its 100th episode. If reports are to be believed, the leap will have Bittu Sharma (the character played by Kapil) and his family a year ahead of their current stand. It will only ensue more laughs and jokes by his family members. The characters of the show are well loved by the audience and the show has garnered quite a few TRPs. The comedy show that also hosts stars who mostly come to promote their upcoming films has had some ongoing jokes played on the characters of Bua, Dadi and the others. According to a leading daily one of the favourite actors of the show Sunil Grover will also play the role of Manju's (Bittu's wife) father as well as mother. Wonder how that feat will be accomplished in front of the live audience. The leap will also have new characters introduced to the show. We say, the more the merrier!