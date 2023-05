Malda: Acting on specific a tip-off, the police on Wednesday recovered at least 100 crude bombs from a toilet of a house here, a senior police officer said.





A police team led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dipak Sarkar raided the house at Hajinagar village and recovered the bombs.





Four persons were arrested including the owner of the house, a police officer said.





The bombs were kept inside nine nylon bags which were hidden in the toilet.





ANI