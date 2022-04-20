100+ Curriculum Based Comic Books Launched By Union Education Minister

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister of Education Mr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launched 100+ comic books created by teachers and students of CBSE schools and curated by NCERT on 24th March 2021. These comics can be accessed online on DIKSHA web portal (diksha.gov.in) or via the DIKSHA app on any android Smartphone. The comics can also be accessed through a new WhatsApp powered Chatbot. The chatbot presents a unique opportunity to expand the scope of digital learning. During the occasion, Minister also launched CBSE Assessment Framework for Science, Maths and English classes as part of CBSE Competency Based Education Project.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister said that Department of School Education and Literacy, in its endeavour to provide holistic learning to students and to usher in vision envisaged in New Education Policy 2020 has launched comic books aligned to chapters of NCERT textbooks across grades 3-12. He further said that this innovative initiative will help in increasing the cultural and social sensitivity in our children while imparting knowledge. The Minister congratulated the creative and innovative teachers from various school and for this creative piece of work.

The National Education Policy 2020 envisions a shift from textbook learning to understanding concepts and making connections with real world/day-to-day activities. It also gives further impetus to all creative and out of the box thinking than rote learning. Hence, in this context, comic books aligned to chapters of NCERT textbooks across grades 3-12 have been developed as innovative pedagogical resources. The comic books have been developed by the faculties of Scholastic (language), Fine Art, Performing Arts and Information Technology across 12 States/UTs – Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttarakhand.

The comics are aligned with topics of NCERT textbooks and have specific story line and characters which students and teachers can relate to. Some of the key features of these comics are:

Each comic has been divided into smaller topics supported by worksheets and it dovetails with the learning objectives and outcomes.

It has been created in a linear progression which will help to understand basic concepts and decrease the learning gaps.

While deconstructing the academic content; care has been taken to address issues of gender sensitivity, women empowerment, value education among other life skills. Secretary, Department of School Education and Literary, Ministry of Education, Government of India Mrs. Anita Karwal; Sh. Manoj Ahuja Chairman CBSE graced the occasion along with senior officials from Ministry of Education, Autonomous Bodies, school teachers, Principal's and students attended the function.