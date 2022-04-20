10 years on, missing teen traced to lover's house

Palakkad (Kerala): A teenager, who went missing from her house in a village here 10 years ago, was traced to her lover's residence where she has been living in a single room since.

Police said she was 18 years old when she went missing from her home near Ayiroor under Nemmara police station limit in February 2010.

They had conducted an investigation into the case after registering a case.

The police said the lover's house is near her parent's and she has been living with the man till March this year.

This came to light following the investigation into the disappearance of the lover three months ago.

Both the woman and the man were traced by his brother on Tuesday from a rented house in Vithanassery, a small village near Nemmara, and they were produced before a court.

The woman was allowed to go with her lover after she informed the court they have decided to live together, police said.

Relatives of the woman did not oppose her decision, they said.

According to the police, the woman was looked after by the man during her 10-year-long stay in a room at his house in Karakkattuparamb and he successfully managed to hide the matter from his relatives, including his parents and sister.

She was served food and other facilities by the man.

He used to lock the room from outside.

The woman reportedly got used to getting out of the room during the night through its window which was found closed during the day time.

Asked whether there was any mystery behind the entire episode, a senior police officer told PTI that all these accounts were gathered from their relatives and everything has to be examined.

Her family is not disclosing any other details, police said.

—PTI