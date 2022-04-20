10-Year-Old Girl Raped By Elderly Man

Shahjahanpur: A 10 year-old girl was allegedly raped by an elderly man at a village in Uttar Pradesh''s Shahjahanpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Jalaluddin (55).

SHO Dilip Kumar Singh said the accused allegedly raped his neighbour''s 10 year-old daughter when she was alone in the house on Monday.

The girl recounted the incident to her mother later.

A case has been registered against the accused who is absconding, the SHO said, adding that the girl has been sent for medical examination. PTI