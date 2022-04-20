10-year-old Boy Set Ablaze by Father for Delay Over Getting Beedis Dies in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 10-year-old boy, who was battling for life after his father allegedly set him ablaze, died at a hospital in Hyderabad, police said on Thursday. He was set on fire on the night of January 17 as his father was angry with him for the delay in getting beedis from a shop and also for not focussing on his studies, police earlier said.

The boy, who suffered 90 per cent burns, was shifted to a hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday night, a police official said. The father, an alcoholic, allegedly set him on fire at their house after pouring turpentine oil and using a burning matchstick from which he lit his beedi, police said.

He was subsequently arrested and is currently under judicial custody and lodged in a jail here, police added.

—PTI