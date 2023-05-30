    Menu
    10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims dead, 66 injured in Jammu bus accident

    The Hawk
    May30/ 2023

    Jhajjar Kotli/Jammu: The bus transporting a group of Vaishno Devi pilgrims slid off the road and crashed into the railing of a bridge before plunging off the structure on Tuesday, killing ten people and injuring sixty-six.

    Government Medical College Hospital Principal Shashi Soodan said two of the injured admitted to the facility are in serious condition, suggesting the death toll could rise.

    The officials reported that the accident happened between 6:30 and 7 a.m. on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Jhajjar Kotli area with passengers on board who were headed to Katra from Amritsar. Katra serves as a hub for visitors making the journey to the holy site above the Trikuta hills in the Reasi area.—Inputs from Agencies

