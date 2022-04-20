10 US soldiers in S.Korea test Covid-19 positive

Seoul: The US Forces Korea (USFK) said on Friday that 10 additional American soldiers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after their arrival in South Korea

In a statement, the USFK said that the 10 service members had arrived in the country between November 26 and December 8, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the USFK, four service members arrived at Osan Air Base on US government-chartered flights on December 6 and 7.

The Osan Air Base is located in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul.

Meanwhile, the six other soldiers arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on international commercial flights on November 26, 29, December 6, 7, and 8.

The confirmed patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at the US Army Garrison Humphreys and the Osan Air Base, both of which are located in Pyeongtaek.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel has increased to 418, according to the Yonhap news agency.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 689 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 40,786.

The daily caseload hovered above 600 for three straight days, growing in triple digits for 34 days since November 8.

—IANS