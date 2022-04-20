10 UP districts corona free now

Lucknow: Ten districts in Uttar Pradesh have been declared Corona free.

Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said here on Wednesday that these districts are Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, Hathras, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Maharajganj, Shahjahanpur, Barabanki, Hardoi and Kaushambhi.

He said that the coronavirus was presently active in 53 districts and the number of Corona positive cases was 1,412.

"The number of patients who have fully recovered from corona is 165 while the death toll is 21," he said.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avanish Awasthi said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was closely monitoring the Corona situation in the state with the team of officials.

He said that Adityanath had reiterated that the lockdown must be strictly enforced across the state and doorstep delivery of essential items must be ensured in the sealed hotspots.

--IANS