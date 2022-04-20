10 UK MPs in self-quarantine

London: Ten other Conservative MPs were currently self-isolating along with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after one of them tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a media report said.

After losing his sense of taste on November 13, Conservative MP Lee Anderson announced on Sunday that he was self-isolating with his wife following their Covid-10 positive diagnosis.

On November 12, Anderson had attended a meeting with Johnson, who had tested positive for the virus in April, in 10 Downing Street along with five other Conservative MPs -- Andy Carter, Katherine Fletcher, Brendan Clarke-Smith, Chris Clarkson, Lia Niciwho -- who are also self-isolating, said the Sky News report.

Two of the Prime Minister's political aides, who were also in attendance, are also quarantining.

Meanwhile, two other MPs, Marco Longhi and Matt Vickers, announced on Monday that they were self-isolating after receiving a message from the NHS Test and Trace service.

It was not however clear if they attended the November 12 meeting.

Responding to the development, a spokesman for the Prime Minister said on Monday that social distancing was observed at the meeting.

"We take every possible step to ensure that hand sanitiser is made available to people as soon as they arrive at the building and it is available throughout the building as you travel through it.

"But as I say, factors such as the length of the meeting meant that it was the advice of Test and Trace that the Prime Minister should self-isolate, and he of course will follow that instruction," Sky News quoted the spokesman as saying.

The pandemic has so far infected 1,394,299 people across the UK and killed 52,240 others.

The UK is the first European nation to record more than 50,000 coronavirus deaths.

It is the fifth country in the world to hit the tragic milestone, following the US, Brazil, India and Mexico

—IANS