10 samples that may be human remains were found in the Mehrauli woodland region

New Delhi (The Hawk): A Delhi Police team gathered 10 samples from the Mehrauli woodland region on Tuesday as part of its continued effort to locate the remains of 27-year-old Shraddha Walker, who was murdered by her live-in lover Aftab Ameen Poonawalla.

According to sources, the samples have been sent for forensic analysis, and if they are determined to be human, the DNA of the victim's father will be compared.

According to the sources, "further search is going on to locate other evidences."

The police squad escorted Aftab back to the Mehrauli forest region on Tuesday morning to retrieve the victim's remains, which the accused had cut into 35 pieces.

On Monday, he was brought there for the first time.

The accused allegedly purchased a new refrigerator the following day with a huge storage capacity after slicing the body on May 18 and placed the remains inside.

He lit incense sticks in his house to mask the smell.

According to rumours, Dexter, an American crime drama about a guy with homicidal impulses who leads a double life, served as Aftab's inspiration.

The sources claim that because the accused had training as a chef, he was skilled with a knife.

The murder weapon, however, has not yet been located.

Over the course of 18 days, he had scattered the body parts in various places. He used to leave his house at around 2 a.m. with a body part in a polybag to escape suspicion.

The victim's father and a police team from Palghar, Maharashtra, visited the Mehrauli police station on November 8 to file a missing persons report.

