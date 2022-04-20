10 Reasons Why Men FAIL at SEX

Men tend to consider sex as a way to impress their partner.

Why men fail to perform in bed

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels.com

Sexual health is an important aspect of a person's life. It plays a crucial role in maintaining the overall physical and emotional well being of an individual.

When it comes to a couple's relationship, it helps in boosting the quality of their equation.

However, if you feel that you are failing to perform in bed then it does not always translate to erectile dysfunction.

In fact, a plethora of other internal as well as external factors such as one's eating habits, sleep cycle, and state of mind come into play when it comes to sex.

Here are some reasons that shed some more light on the matter of sexual performance.

1. Stress

We live in a constantly connected digital world where the 8 hour work day often extends to 15 or 16 hours.

This constant work-life imbalance can lead to stress and other health issues.

A survey conducted by Coop Pharmacy revealed over 49% of men suffering from erectile issues in their thirties consider office and personal stress as the reasons behind the same.

The best way to deal with stress is by drawing clear boundaries between all fronts of one's life.

If one learns to organise and compartmentalise, you will find time to focus on your sex life.

2. Performance anxiety

Psychological reasons such as this often lead to failure in bed.

Men tend to consider sex as a way to impress their partner. When they give this thinking a great deal of importance, it turns into what is generally called performance anxiety.

Some men even start believing that if they fail in bed, their entire relationship might go for a toss. Such negative thought trails adversely impact one's performance capacity.

3. Unhealthy habits

Bad lifestyle choices such as regular drinking, smoking, and usage of drugs for recreational purposes, lead to troubles in bed.

While indulging in such activities, individuals barely think of their long-term effects and concentrate on the momentary pleasure they derive from the same.

However, such practices are not only harmful to one's sex life but can also have a devastating impact on a man's overall health.

4. Lack of exercise

As per a recent study, a sedentary lifestyle and obesity can lead to the conversion of testosterone into estrogen.

Many scientists believe that unhealthy food habits and the absence of regular exercise can accelerate the chances of erectile dysfunction in men.

However, this is a reversible problem and can be resolved by frequently engaging in some form of exercise and consuming a balanced diet.

5. Unhealthy eating habits

A nutrient-rich meal is essential for maintaining a good quality sex life.

By consuming excessive amounts of fatty foods or junk food items, one is simply inviting trouble that hampers performance in bed.

Further, it even gives rise to conditions such as high blood pressure, increased cholesterol, and cardiovascular disease.

6. Unrealistic expectations

Porn is to be held responsible for this one issue.

The idea of sex has been twisted and unrealistic expections are rampant due to pornography.

Viewers often consider the depiction of sex in porn to be real.

With the impression of porn being the ultimate reality, several men feel performance pressure.

This can lead to frustration and the inability to feel satisfied by one's current and very realistic sex life.

7. Medical conditions

Ailments such as diabetes can often play a role when it comes to the causes behind erectile dysfunction.

According to a study, 2% to 12% of all 40-year old men go through this problem; however, the number reaches a whopping 50% when it comes to those who have high blood sugar levels.

If you know how to keep your sugar in check, then this problem is something that you don't have to carry to bed.

8. Relationship issues

Many times, when a couple is facing troubles in their overall relationship, their sexual equation also tends to get affected.

When combined with other lifestyle-related stress issues, discord in a couple's relationship can seriously affect sexual performance. The best way to overcome such situations is by communicating with one's partner and resolving all pent up issues.

9. Tiredness

Sometimes the inability to perform in bed does not have a serious reason behind it. It can happen as a one-time event if a person is tired.

Long working hours usually drain an individual out, leaving them feeling exhausted.

There is nothing to worry about such occurrences, all you have to do is catch up on some sleep, relax, and rejuvenate.

10. The first time

If it is your first time then the anxiety and anticipation is normal.

However, if you dwell too much over it, then your performance is bound to get affected.

Hence, it is always advisable to take a deep breath, calm yourself and simply enjoy the experience.

—Rediff / RAJAT JADHAV