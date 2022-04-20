10 Petrol Pumps In Lucknow Seized For Using Electronic Chips For Fuel Theft

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has sealed 10 petrol pumps in the state capital after they were found using electronic chips for fuel theft and giving the consumers less petroleum products. The raid which started on Thursday night, had sealed seven outlets on the first day while during further inspection three more were sealed last night. The, STF which is investigating the racket, has taken the main accused Rajendra under its remand for eight-days. Rajendra was arrested by UP STF on Thursday from Madiaon for selling an electronic chip to petrol pump owners to tamper with the quantity of fuel given to customers. A special investigation team (SIT) has also been constituted under the directions of the DGP to be headed by ASP (crime) and seven sub-inspectors. Sources in the STF said here today that the prime accused got the chip from Kanpur and had named one Rahul as the 'mastermind' of this device. An electronic chip costing just Rs 3,000, was being fixed with the nozzle of the petrol dispensing machines which gave a profit worth lakhs of rupees to the petrol pump owners in the state capital. STF UP Police busted a state-wide racket of pump owners who were using this chip in their dispensing machines to dupe gullible consumers. ASP (STF) Arvind Chaturvedi said that on an informer's tip-off, the sleuths came to know about one Ravinder, who worked as an electrician in Lucknow. Ravinder had developed a chip for just Rs 3,000 which, if installed in the dispensing machine, reduced the output by nearly 6 per cent, Chaturvedi said. Chaturvedi added, "The chip is attached with a wire which is linked with a remote control." Ravinder reportedly informed that the STF sleuths that he sold this chip to over 1,000 petrol pump owners across UP. "The remote control is used to set the limit. If a customer takes one litre petrol from any station, in reality he receives only 940 ml if the dispensing machine is fitted with this chip. So, 60 ml goes into the account of the pump owner," explains an STF member. Meanwhile, the STF has arrested 26 people including four owners of the petrol pumps in the state capital for their involvement in the racket. But still four owners, including the president of the UP Petroleum Dealers Association BN Shukla, are absconding. --UNI





Petrol Pump Sealed For Irregularities In Fuel Dispensing

Muzaffarnagar: The district administration has sealed a petrol pump here after it found irregularities in one of its fuel dispensing machines, an official said today.

A team led by the District Supply Officer, Madan Yadav, raided the petrol pump yesterday evening. It was found that one of the fuel dispensing machine at the pump had irregularities, Yadav said. The raid comes close on the heels of seven petrol pumps being sealed in Lucknow after the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) found an electronic chip being used in fuel dispensing machines to cheat consumers by providing them less fuel than what they were paying for. PTI