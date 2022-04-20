10 persons trapped in snow rescued in J&K

Srinagar: Ten persons trapped in snow at the Sinthan Pass in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district were rescued by a team of police and Army on Monday, officials said.

The Army said that the seven men, two women and one child were left stranded due to snowing since Sunday night.

"The team brought down the stranded civilians to Sinthan Maidan at Chingam where first aid, food and shelter were provided. It took five hours of walking along the NH-244 to reach their location during the night amid zero-visibility conditions," the Army said.

During the last two days, the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir have received snow while the plains witnessed rain, bringing down the temperature substantially.

The Meteorological Department forecast an improvement in weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir from Monday onwards.

—IANS