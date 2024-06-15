    Menu
    States & UTs

    10 people killed as tempo traveller falls into deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag

    author-img
    The Hawk
    June15/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police quickly responded to the scene. Four of the injured are critically hurt and being treated.

    Rudraprayag tempo accient

    Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): Ten people were killed and 13 injured after the tempo traveller in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge on Badrinath Highway in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand on Saturday.
    A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police officials immediately rushed to the spot for rescue operation.
    Officials said four of the injured have sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment.
    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the accident and said the seriously injured passengers are being airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh.
    "Instructions have been given to the concerned officials for better treatment of the injured," he said.

    Watch: https://x.com/thehawk/status/1801920055124677008 

    The bus was heading to Rudraprayag from Noida when it fell into the 150-meter-deep gorge.
    A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident.
    Garhwal IG KS Nagnyal told ANI that the local administration, residents, and SDRF are engaged in a rescue and relief operation.
    "The tempo traveller was heading towards Rudraprayag from Noida when it fell down into the 150-meter-deep ditch. The number of tourists travelling is not clear yet. We have recovered eight bodies and nine persons have been rushed to the hospital. The driver has also sustained severe injuries," he said.
    He said full details of passengers can be ascertained only after the completion of the rescue operation.
    Dhami in a post on X expressed his condolences on the loss of lives in the accident and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.
    "The local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. The injured have been sent to the nearest medical centre for treatment," he said.

    —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Uttarakhand accident Badrinath Highway crash Rudraprayag tragedy SDRF rescue Uttarakhand news Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami AIIMS Rishikesh
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in