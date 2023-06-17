10 new Covid cases in TN, 5 from abroad

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has reported 10 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours, with 5 of those patients testing positive upon their return from international travel.

Two of the five came from the UAE and two came from Singapore while one came from France.

The other five cases were reported from Chengalpattu(three), Kancheepuram(one), and Tiruppur(one).

Chennai did not record any new Covid instances throughout that time.

The state's Public Health Department has confirmed 31 cases of Covid-19 at this time.—Inputs from Agencies