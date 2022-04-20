10 new COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, tally 292

Shimla: Ten more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, taking the number of coronavirus cases in the state to 292, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, five each were reported from Hamirpur and Kangra, they said, adding that all of them had recently returned from other states.

Four of them had returned from Maharashtra, three from Delhi, two from Gujarat, and one from Rajasthan, the officials added.

A 31-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife tested positive for the disease in Hamirpur, Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said.

The couple had recently returned from Ahmedabad and was quarantined at a college in Nadaun, the DC said.

A 34-year-old man quarantined at a school in Bakarti, a 32-year-old woman quarantined at a Nadaun hotel and a 57-year-old man quarantined at a Laliyar school also tested positive, he said.

Their samples were taken on May 26 and the reports arrived on Friday morning, he added.

Meena said they were being shifted to district COVID care centres.

Hamirpur now has 98 COVID-19 cases, over one-third of the total reported in Himachal Pradesh, a senior district official said, adding that 84 of these are active. One person died while 13 patients have recovered.

In Kangra, three people quarantined in Parour, one person under home quarantine in Thural and a 60-year-old woman under home quarantine in Jassai have tested positive, Kangra Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan said.

With this, the number of cases in Kangra district has climbed to 74. Fifty-three patients are undergoing treatment, 20 have recovered and one person has died.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 205. While 81 COVID-19 patients have recovered, six have died.

Hamirpur has the highest number of active cases at 84, followed by 53 in Kangra, 15 in Una, 14 in Solan, 11 in Bilaspur, nine each in Chamba and Mandi, seven in Shimla, two in Sirmaur and one in Kullu.

—PTI