10 Nauni Varsity Students To Attend Month-Long Training Programme At AIT Bangkok

Shimla (The Hawk): A 10-member student contingent of Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni was flagged off for a month-long International training programme at the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) Bangkok. The students will take part in the Agricultural Systems and Engineering academic programme as ‘special students’ for a period of one month from July 6. The topic of the training will be ‘Smart Farming Technologies for Sustainable Development of Horticulture and Forestry’. The fully-funded international training programme has been organised under the ICAR National Agricultural Higher Education Project's (NAHEP) Institutional Development Plan.

The Asian Institute of Technology is a public-funded, international educational Institute promoting technological change and sustainable development in the Asia-Pacific region through higher education, research, and outreach activities since 1959.

A total of 10 students, three each from the Horticulture and Forestry disciplines covering two colleges from the main campus and four students from the University’s constituent college at Neri have been selected for the programme based on their academic performances. The selected students- Swadha Sood, Anushuman Thakur and Siya represent the College of Horticulture, Nauni while Shaifali Sharma, Dhriti and Taniya are from the College of Forestry on the main campus. Apoorwa Sharma, Palak, Aryan Mahajan and Anjali Sharma represent the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Neri in Hamirpur district.

Professor Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, Vice-Chancellor and statutory officers of the university interacted with the students before they left for Delhi for boarding their flight to Bangkok. Prof. Chandel congratulated the students on being selected for the programme and thanked the ICAR and the Government for making it possible for undergraduate students to visit and learn from institutes of global repute. He urged the students to make the most of this opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and also utilize this visit as a chance to tell the world about our country, state and the university. He congratulated Dr. KK Raina, PI IDP and the whole team for arranging this training programme.

This is the third batch of students who have been selected for the international training programme by the university under the NAHEP IDP. Earlier, a batch of 32 students attended a month-long programme at AIT while another batch of 10 students completed a three-week programme at Western Sydney University, Australia. Additionally, 31 faculty have also got an opportunity to enhance their skills through international training programmes in Australia, Canada, Israel, Germany, Thailand, South Korea and the United Kingdom. Another batch of 15 students will be leaving for Germany later this month, while the process of sending four faculty to Germany is also underway.