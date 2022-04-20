10 Month Pregnant Lady Delivers Baby Outside Hospital

Champawat: A bizarre case came up at the district hospital here on Monday. In the morning a pregnant lady came to the hospital for delivery with her husband. It came to known that the lady's pregnancy was of about ten months. Sensing the situation and the critical condition of the lady, the doctors advised her to be taken to a higher centre. Even the ambulance of the 108 service was summoned. But the husband did not take his wife to any higher centre. Later, the woman gave birth to five kilo baby behind the hospital. Doctors were forced to handle the child and the mother. Meanwhile her husband's activities only stunned the hospital staff and others.

Bhawna Devi (35) wife of Dinesh Ram, a resident of village Budakheti, came for delivery on Monday morning. Dr Varsha saw the women's LMP report, it was discovered that the woman has passed ten months on April 13 and this was her sixth child. Sensing emergency, the doctor referred the pregnant woman to Pithoragarh district hospital at 8:30 in the morning. In view of the seriousness of the case, CMO Dr RP Khanduri also called for 108. But the woman's husband took her behind the hospital. At 11.40 somebody informed the doctors that the woman gave birth to a child behind the hospital. There was a stir in the hospital. Doctors and other staff immediately arrived at the scene along with delivery equipment. The child's cord was cut and both were taken to the labor room. People informed that the woman's husband was recording the entire incident on mobile. After the childbirth the woman's husband disappeared from the hospital.

The woman had been bleeding profusely until arrangement for treatment was done. The baby's body had also turned blue. It took on the part of the doctors to bring the situation of both the lady and the baby under control.

Why The Lady Was Referred To A Higher Centre?

According to the doctors, the lady was 10 months pregnant, which is one month more than the normal. A gynaecologist is required to handle such situations. No gynaecologist is posted in the Champawat district hospital as of now.

Several Demands To Post A Gynaeocologist

The people of the area have been demanding a gynaecologist for long time in the District Hospital. But so far, serious cases of childbirth are always referred to a higher centre like the Pithoragarh District Hospital, which causes lot of problems to the patient as well as the families.