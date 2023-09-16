    Menu
    10 Land Customs Stations to come up in Bihar along Indo-Nepal border: Shah

    Nidhi Khurana
    September16/ 2023
    Jogbani (Bihar): On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that 10 locations for establishing Land Customs Stations (LCS) along the international border in Bihar have been chosen. This will facilitate greater bilateral trade between India and Nepal.

    Transit, customs, immigration, and cargo handling services are all available at an LCS, which is a facility located on the border between two countries.

    The government of India is currently in the process of building 19 Land Customs Stations along the Indo-Nepal border in an effort to facilitate and expand trade between the two countries. Shah has stated that ten will be located in the Indian state of Bihar.—Inputs from Agencies

