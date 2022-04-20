10 Killed In Afghan Mosque Shootout

Kabul: At least 10 persons were killed and 20 injured when two rival groups exchanged fire near a mosque in Afghanistan's Takhar province on Friday, an official said.

The incident took place after Friday prayers when the worshippers were leaving the mosque in Chah Ab district, a witness told Xinhua news agency. "Shortly after praying, two armed groups belonging to local warlords exchanged fire near the gate of the mosque, leaving 10 persons dead and 20 injured," the witness said. District administrative chief Abdul Haseeb blamed the irresponsible armed groups for the carnage in the remote district near the Tajikistan border. --IANS