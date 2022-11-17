10 hours later, the Mehrauli murder suspect admits to chopping up the victim's body

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to reliable sources, Aftab Ameen Poonawalla admitted to the police that it took him 10 hours to chop up his live-in partner's body into 35 separate pieces and that he burned her face until it was unrecognizably scarred.

Police teams have visited and searched the Mehrauli forest as part of the ongoing investigation to find additional remains of the 27-year-old victim, Shraddha Walkar.

After some remains, including a head, were found in the Trilokpuri area in June, the South district police teams have also contacted their counterparts at the Pandav Nagar police station in the East district to ask for assistance with a DNA test.

DNA testing has been requested for the Mehrauli area sample collection. Both DNA reports will be compared by the police.

The police teams also went to the rented Chattarpur home that the accused and the victim shared on Wednesday as a result of the lack of evidence.

According to the sources, officers also searched for the crime's weapon, which has been missing since Aftab's arrest on November 12.

Aftab's refusal to cooperate with the investigators has them in a tizzy in the interim.

"His assertions are inconsistent. He initially told the investigators that he had thrown the victim's victim's cell phone away in Maharashtra, but now he says that he dropped the phone in Delhi "the sources stated.

Aftab and Shraddha got into an altercation on May 18 after she suspected him of cheating on her, in what seemed like a scene from a Hitchcockian horror film.

Even worse, he beat her, sat on her chest until she passed out, and then strangled her.

