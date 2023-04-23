10 held in Delhi for organising 'horse cart race'

New Delhi: In the national capital on Sunday, at least 10 persons were detained for reportedly planning a "horse cart race" close to Rajghat, "creating a nuisance and endangering the lives of others on the road," according to the police.

People who were riding two-wheelers to clear the way for the horse carts and people who were on the carts were both caught. Four horse-drawn carts and three bicycles were taken into police custody.

According to a senior police officer, they found out about it about 4:30 p.m.

"We received information that some people were engaged in horse racing at Jawaharlal Nehru Marg from Rajghat towards Delhi Gate, Civic Centre and moving towards Paharganj. A police team, immediately, swung into action and put barricades on the road near P.S. Kamla Market," the police officer said.

Six people who were riding in four horse-drawn carts were taken into custody.

The official said "that those detained created a nuisance on the road and put the lives of others on the road in danger".

An FIR has been filed under sections 289, 268, 188, 34 of the IPC and section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The horses will be handed over to the MCD after the carts and two-wheelers (two scootys and one motorcycle) have been measured.—Inputs from Agencies