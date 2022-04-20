10 fresh COVID-19 cases in Puducherry; no fatalities

Puducherry: Puducherry reported a dip in fresh coronavirus cases with just 10 additions, taking the overall infection count to 38,174 on Saturday. The toll remained at 633 as there was no fresh death due to COVID-19 in the Union Territory. There were 346 active cases after discharge of 30 patients in the last 24 hours ending at 10 am on Saturday which took the cumulative recoveries to 37,195, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release. A total of 2,378 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, of which 10 turned positive. Puducherry region accounted for six of the fresh cases, Mahe 3 and Karaikal 1. No fresh infection was reported in Yanam. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 per cent and 97.44 per cent respectively. As many as 4.91 lakh samples have been tested so far, of which 4.48 lakh turned negative. Meanwhile Chief Minister V Narayanasamy acquainted himself with arrangements at the Government General Hospital to conduct the dry run for the COVID- 19 vaccination. A Health Department spokesman told PTI that it was being done in nine health facilities in the Union Territory. Four of them are in Puducherry, three in Karaikal and one each in Mahe and Yanam, he said. The aim was to evaluate operational feasibility to test the linkages between planning and implementation, he said.

—PTI