10 District Hospitals In UP To Be Upgraded To Medical Colleges: Tandon

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Medical Education Minister Ashutosh Tandon announced on Monday that very soon the number of government medical colleges in the state will increase to 23 with the upgradation of 10 district hospitals to medical colleges. " Five district hospitals of Basti, Faizabad, Ferozabad, Shahjahanpur and Bahriach would be upgraded to medical colleges by this fiscal while five others-- Sultanpur, Mirzapur,Etah, Lalitpur and Deoria district hospitals would be upgraded to medical colleges by next financial year," he said. Addressing a press conference here, to highlight the achievement of the department in the first six month of the tenure, the minister said that the renowned SGPGIMS in Lucknow would get three new medical facilities very soon which includes liver transplant and robotic surgery. About the new facilities in the government run hospitals and medical colleges, Mr Tandon said 6 hospitals of Agra, Jhansi, Meerut, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Allahabad would have e-hospital facilities where hospital management system would start working very soon." Under this facility education curriculum, patient case history, attendance, medicines would be online for which government has sanctioned Rs 10 crore," he added. The government has also set up a Medical Education Strategy Cell having eminent doctors in its panel for preparing a road-map to upgrade the medical facilities in the state." In the past 15 years, the successive governments have ignored the medical sector but in the past six months time, there is a turn round in the facilities," the minister claimed. He also said that all the government doctors have been suggested to prescribe generic medicines to the patients and all the district hospitals would have at least one generic medicine shop to cater the people. UNI