10 Crows Found Dead in UP's Sonbhadra District, Samples Being Sent for Bird Flu Test

Sonbhadra: After ten crows were found dead in Dala area of Sonbhadra, forest officials have swung into action and after post mortem, samples are being sent to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for bird flu test.

The district authorities said based on symptoms and prima facie evidence, it appeared that the crows died due to "extreme cold and pollution" in the area.

A three-member committee of doctors has also been formed to look into the matter and submit their findings.

Sonbhadra Chief Veterinary Officer, A.K. Srivastava, said: "Prima facie, we have not found any bird flu symptoms. It appears that the birds died of cold on Thursday. As a precautionary measure, we are conducting post-mortem examinations and will send the samples to Bhopal soon. There were around 10 bodies scattered near a factory, which makes concrete used in construction, in Dala. The temperature in the area is low and pollution makes it worse. We suspect that the birds died of cold and pollution."

He explained that in case of bird flu, usually birds froth at the mouth.

"No saliva or drool has been found in their mouths, and the bodies were completely dry, suggesting death caused by excessive cold. We are sure that the flu report will be negative. To avoid taking chances, I have also formed a three-member committee of doctors, which will look into the matter and submit their findings soon," he added.

Cases of bird flu have been reported in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

Uttar Pradesh has already been put on high alert amid reports of bird flu and the district authorities have been given strict instructions to start isolating infected birds even if a single case is reported.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directions to the animal husbandry department to frame an action plan to control the spread of disease.

All districts have been instructed that water reservoirs for birds should be monitored. The advisory added that if a flock of migratory birds came to drink water, then it should be monitored. If a bird is found dead after drinking water in the reservoir, it should be sent to the lab for forensic test immediately.

Districts have been given strict instructions to start culling infected birds even if a single case is reported.

Large-scale sampling of birds has also started in Varanasi.

In Varanasi, chief veterinary officer VB Singh said surveillance has been increased at around 150 small and big poultries and 25 wholesalers. Samples are being sent for test and no inputs on spread of any disease has been received so far.

—IANS