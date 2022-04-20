10 COVID patients die, death toll 358 but Kashmiris unmindful

Srinagar: Ten COVID-19 patients died in different hospitals of Kashmir on Thursday as locals unmindfully continued Eid eve shopping throwing caution to the wind.

Doctors said 10 COVID patients succumbed in different hospitals of Kashmir division despite their best efforts to revive them.

358 people have been killed by the deadly virus in J&K so far as the numbers of positive cases reported daily keep on rising across the Union territory.

Authorities lifted the re-imposed lockdown in the Valley on Wednesday to allow people to buy essentials on Eid eve.

Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated on August 1.

Despite repeated advisories and warnings of punitive action, people are seen thronging makeshift sacrificial animal markets in Srinagar city and elsewhere in the Valley in large numbers.

Bakery outlets are also noticing people mingling with each other with just a few of the shoppers wearing face masks.

To avoid being fined for not wearing face masks many locals have started the practice of leaving their nose uncovered while the face mask covers their chin.

"Looks like these people fear being fined Rs 1,000 more than they care for their lives and those of others", said a doctor who wished not to be named.

Ironically, a middle rung police officer was also seen wearing the mask on his chin while he was busy market checking to control unscrupulous traders from over-charging buyers.

Many local doctors and government officials are expressing shock and indignation over the behaviour of the people in markets and streets.

"Sometimes you see an unmasked mother shopping with her masked daughter or vice versa. This behaviour ultimately helps none of them, but they seem to have given up caution, at least till the Eid festival is over", said a government official deployed to check the spread of the deadly disease in Kashmir division.

–IANS