1.4 lakh Candidates Clear UP Assistant Teacher Exam

Lucknow: The results of the 69,000 assistant teachers'' recruitment test, held in January last year in Uttar Pradesh, have been announced by the Exam Regulatory Authority (ERA).

The results will be uploaded on the website on Wednesday.

The result was declared after a formal meeting of the examination committee held at the office of the Exam Regulatory Authority on Tuesday.

Secretary, Exam Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh, Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi said, "A total of 1.46 lakh candidates, amounting to 3.66 per cent, have been declared as qualified. Around 4.31 lakh candidates had registered for the recruitment exam and out of which nearly 4.09 lakh candidates had appeared in the test held on January 6, 2019."

The qualified candidates included 36,614 of general category, 84,868 of other backward class category, 24,308 belonging to the Scheduled Caste and 270 candidates from Scheduled Tribe category, he stated.

If the training course background of the qualified candidates is taken into account, 38,618 of the qualified candidates have diploma in elementary education (DElEd), 97,368 are B.Ed qualified while 8,018 are Shiksha Mitras.

Nearly 2,064 candidates have done other qualifying courses as approved by the National Council for Teacher Education. Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi said that the CD containing the result had been sent to Lucknow from where it will be uploaded online by the NIC and made available for candidates on Wednesday.

Last week, Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court had upheld revised cut-off of 60 per cent for reserved category and 65 per cent for general category candidates.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath later directed basic education department officials to complete the process of declaring the results.

The government order for the said vacant posts was issued on December 1, 2018 while the post was advertised on December 6, 2018.

A day after the examination on January 7, 2019, the passing criteria was revised making 65 per cent (97 out of 150 marks) for general candidates and 60 per cent (90 out of 150 marks) for reserved category candidates.

The Shiksha Mitras had then filed a petition in the high court. --IANS