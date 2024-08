This effort is crucial for safeguarding the health of Gaza's young population.

Berlin: Some 1.2 million vaccine doses have already been delivered to Gaza ahead of a September 1 campaign to vaccinate more than 640,000 children against polio, a WHO official said on Friday.

Some 400,000 additional doses are en route to the territory, said Rik Peeperkorn, the WHO's representative for the occupied Palestinian territories.

—Reuters