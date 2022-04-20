1.15 Lakh Sq Feet Land Purchased For Shri Ram Temple Compound

New Delhi (The Hawk): Now fully determined to build grand Shri Ram Temple on Ram Janma Bhoomi, its official Bhoomi Poojan already over as be vividly recalled, Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Teertha Shetra has purchased 1.15 lakh sq ft land around it to facilitate concerned administration works, lodging for pilgrims, and other works.

This way, once and for all, RamJi's permanence hereon is firmly established as it is by it evinced that Hindu Kingdom of Ram indeed existed and still inherently exists hereon. Also, Ram is Hindu...period.

This way, Ram being integral Hindu, the Hindu-euphoria, Hindu-eulogy, Hindu-beliefs, Hindu-culture, Hindu-rules, Hindu-regulations, Hindu-parlance etc all related to the Hindus have assuredly resurrected in full force here in the entire country, assert Ayodhya-citizens instantly along with many visitors here from other parts of the country. They are here to partake of in the grand Ram-phenomenon in his birth place about which they have read only in Ramayana, The Epic.

This correspondent himself partook of in the day-long pujas etc in the main temple complex and truly felt proud to be a Hindu with no malice of any kind attached. Also, as Hindu always, this correspondent spontaneously partook of in the puja, rituals of the sanctum Santorum. Indeed it was heavenly and made me proud of being a Hindu even though I am fully conscious that Ram belongs to all with no discrimination of any kind.

It could easily be said that after the Ram Temple is completed and is open to all, it will indeed be a new feeling in India that will be rediscovered...More so when Kashi, Mathura will be redone.