Rajouri/ Jammu: Officials say that during a gunfight with security forces early on Friday morning in the Rajouri area of Jammu & Kashmir, a terrorist was shot and killed.

The dead body of the ultra who was killed in the firefight has been recovered from a gorge where he had sought cover while the fighting was going on.

This is the third incidence of this kind that has been recorded from the Jammu region within the past three days.—Inputs from Agencies