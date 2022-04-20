1 suspended for issuing stamps of mafiaso

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The in-charge of Kanpur GPO's philately department has been suspended for the irregularity after postal stamps with images of mafia don Chhota Rajan and sharp-shooter Munna Bajrangi (killed in Baghpat jail in 2018) were found to have been issued under the 'My Stamp' scheme from the main post office in the city.

The request for these stamps were made by an anonymous person who paid Rs 600 for getting pictures of two criminals printed on a postage stamp with the face value of Rs 5.

One 'My Stamp' sheet, containing 12 stamps of Rs 5, costs Rs 300

The person at the 'My Stamp' desk did not check his identity.

Postmaster General, Kanpur, V.K. Verma, said a probe has been initiated into the irregularity and lapses.

"Prima-facie, Rajneesh Kumar, in charge of philately department, has been found guilty and has been suspended with immediate effect. We have also issued show cause notice to some other employees in this regard. We are making all efforts to zero in on the person who got photographs of criminals printed under the 'My stamp' scheme. We will take measures to ensure such errors are not repeated in future."

Under the 'My Stamp' scheme, India Post issues personalized sheets of postage stamps by printing a thumb nail photograph of an individual, logos, artwork, alongside the selected stamp.

The scheme was launched to popularize the use of postage stamps and earn revenue through personalized service.

The customer has to fill a 'My Stamp' order form, produce an ID proof and get a photograph clicked or provide its hard or soft copy.

Customers can also provide a copy of family members, friends or relatives.

'My Stamp' was first introduced in India during the World Philatelic Exhibition, 'INDIPEX-2011' and many requests were received after which India Post launched the scheme in all postal circles.

In this case, postal stamps of mafia dons were allegedly obtained by a journalist as part of a sting operation.

–IANS