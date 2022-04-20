1 person shot as Trump supporters storm US Senate, chaos in Washington

New York: One person has been shot at the US Capitol as President Donald Trump's die hard supporters clashed violently with local police and law enforcement officers on Wednesday, sending the US Capitol campus into utter chaos and forcing evacuation of lawmakers from the building.

The Virginia Governor is sending in the National Guard to Washington D.C.

Crowds waving "Trump" flags , "Stop the Steal!" signs with some of the members wearing capes who were gathering in the city over the last 24 hours broke through the security layers at the Capitol by early afternoon. Lawmakers inside the Chamber were told to wear gas masks and take the underground tunnels to safety.

Pictures posted by Congressional beat reporters show Trump supporters in wild costumes taking pictures of each other inside the Senate chamber. Cellphone videos from those inside the Congress show glass being shattered and police trying to beat back protesters storming up and down the stairways of Congress.

Both chambers are now in recess. The Washington D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser, issued a curfew for 6 p.m.

"We will not let them silence your voices," Trump told protesters at a rally today.

Pressure is mounting on President Donald Trump to condemn supporters.

Trump tweeted "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order a" respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

This is a developing story and will be updated.

— IANS