1 more arrested in connection with Kolkata COVID vaccination fraud case

Kolkata (West Bengal): Kolkata Police has arrested one more person in connection with the COVID vaccination fraud case where Debanjan Deb allegedly impersonated as an IAS officer.





The arrested accused, Indrajit Shaw, was Deb's employee and was instrumental in organizing a vaccination camp in City College, Kolkata.





Yesterday, the Kolkata Police had arrested Arbinda Baidya, the security personnel of Deb. He had knowledge of Deb's illegal activities and had also participated in some of them, the police said.





The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday asked the West Bengal government to file an affidavit by Friday in the case.





A team of Kolkata police had on Monday conducted a raid at the residence of Deb, who allegedly organised fake COVID-19 vaccination camps impersonating an IAS officer in the city.





The police recovered some stamps, forged documents of various departments, three debit cards and bank passbooks.





Police said the accused had confessed to having organised two such camps in the city -- at City College and Kasba.





An SIT was formed on June 25 by the police to investigate the matter two days after TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty was allegedly given fake vaccination at such a camp. Deb was subsequently arrested based on Chakraborty's complaint. (ANI)



