1 killed in blaze opposite SRK's home

Mumbai: A 20-year-old girl was killed and another woman seriously injured in a fire that broke out on the top floor of a residential building opposite Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khans bungalow, officials said here on Thursday.

The blaze was noticed on the sixth floor of the six-storied Sea Spring Apartment, opposite SRK's 'Mannat' Bungalow at Bandra Bandstand, around 7.30 a.m.

Firefighters battled the blaze and retrieved the body of Evana Morrece, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A 38-year-old woman, Sifra Jafri, was also rushed to the Bhabha Hospital in a critical state with more than 90 percent burn injuries.

The cause of the fire, which has been brought under control, is not yet known.

