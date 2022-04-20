    Menu
    1 killed, 8 injured in Washington D.C. shooting

    April20/ 2022


    Washington: One person was killed and eight others were injured in a shooting incident in Washington D.C., police said.

    The shooting occurred at 14th Street and Spring Road ion Sunday, D.C. Police Chief Chief Peter Newsham said at a press briefing.

    He that three men, two with "long guns" and one with a pistol, opened fire on a group of people in what appeared to be a targeted attack, reports Xinhua news agency.

    Altogether nine people — eight men and one woman — were sent to a hospital, according to Newsham.

    Among them, one was pronounced dead, two were in serious conditions, and the rest sustained non-life threatening injuries.

    An investigation was underway, D.C. Police Department said in a tweet.

    At least 23 people have been killed in violent incidents in Washington, D.C. since July 1, according to The Washington Post.

    "We've got to hold gun offenders accountable," Newsham said.

    —IANS

