1 killed, 5 injured in clash between two groups in UP

Deoria: A 65-year-old man was killed and five others injured in a clash between two groups in Uttar Pradesh''s Bagha village, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday when Harishankar Gupta objected to his neighbour Ramayan Bari, a retired policeman, digging near his boundary wall, they said.

Police said a group of people attacked Gupta with lathis and he suffered serious injuries. Five others who tried to rescue Gupta from his attackers were also hurt, they said.

Gupta later succumbed to injuries, police said.

Locals staged a protest on the Mayel-Baratha road and traffic was disrupted for hours on Thursday. The body was sent for post mortem examination later, police said.

Police personnel have been deployed to thwart any untoward incident and senior officers have visited the village.

Superintendent of Police Sripati Misra said a case has been lodged against 11 people, of which four have been named, and some have been arrested. —PTI