    1 Killed , 5 Injured As Car Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand

    Inam Ansari
    September16/ 2023
    New Tehri: A man was killed and five others sustained injuries when their car fell into a deep gorge after colliding head-on with a pick-up truck in Tehri district on Saturday, an official said.
    The accident occurred near Jadipani on the Chamba-Mussoorie road, Tehri SDM Sandeep Pandey said. The gorge was 200-metre deep, he said.
    The deceased was identified as Tushar, a resident of Delhi, Pandey said, adding that the injured were admitted to community health centre, Chamba. —PTI

