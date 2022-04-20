    Menu
    Local

    1 killed, 3 injured in head-on collision between motorcycles in UP

    April20/ 2022


    Amethi: A 28-year-old man was killed and three others were badly injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh''s Amethi district on Tuesday, police said.

    The incident took place near Janta Nagar market under Piparpur police station, they said.

    Vipin Kumar, a resident of Sultanpur district, was killed and three others were seriously injured when their motorcycles collided with each other, Station House Officer Santosh Singh said.

    The injured were rushed to a hospital, the police said.

    An investigation is underway in the incident, they said. —PTI

    Categories :LocalTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in