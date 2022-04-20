1 Killed, 2 Injured As Speeding Jeep Rams Into Shop In UP

Banda: A 70-year-old man was killed and his son and daughter-in-law were seriously injured after a speeding jeep rammed into a puncture repair shop in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday night in Kalinjar area of the district, they said.

Arvind Kumar Trivedi, Station House Officer of Kalinjar police station, said the speeding jeep rammed into the puncture repair shop, seriously injuring shopkeeper Jagannath Kushwaha, his son Kishorilal and daughter-in-law Kallo. They were rushed to the community health centre, where Kushwaha succumbed to his injuries. The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

