1 Hurt As Building Collapses In Kanpur, Rescue Operation On

Kanpur: At least one person was seriously injured when a three-storey dilapidated residential building collapsed in a congested area here on Monday night, police said. Panic gripped Coolie Bazar area at Badshahi Naka after rumours that several people residing in the building were feared to be trapped under the debris, the Kanpur Police public relations officer said. A rescue operation was launched, and a person trapped under the debris has been rescued and immediately rushed to a hospital. Top police officers, including Kanpur Deputy Inspector General Preetinder Singh, rushed to the spot to supervise the operation, according to the official.

District Magstrate of Kanpur Alok Tiwari told PTI that no one seemed to be trapped inside now, "but nothing can be said with certainty". He added that a National Disaster Response Force team had been called for rescue operation. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to provide adequate treatment to the injured, a government spokesperson said. —PTI