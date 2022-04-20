    Menu
    1 Held For Passing Sensitive Information To ISI: Official

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow: A 23-year-old man was arrested from Varanasi in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh anti-terrorism squad and military intelligence sleuths for allegedly passing on sensitive information to ISI agents in Pakistan, an official said on Monday.

    Rashid Ahmad was picked up on Sunday and a mobile phone, which he used to send photographs and video clips of vital Army installations and CRPF camps to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agents across the border, was recovered from him, the official said.

    Preliminary investigation revealed that he had been to Pakistan twice, according to the official.

    —PTI

