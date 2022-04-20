1 Govt School In Every District To Be Developed As Model School In UP

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday decided to develop one government school as model school in every district, to improve the level of study in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma here said the state government was committed for reformation of education sector. For qualitative improvement in government schools, one school will be developed as a model school, with all basic facilities, to provide modern education.

Dr Sharma said the Government Jubilee Inter College of state capital will be developed as a model college, equipped with all basic facilities, while its junior branch and teacher training center will be renovated.

He said that instructions were given to the Municipal Commissioners to clear encroachment near the Jubilee College and maintenance of parks and roads.

The Deputy CM said he will conduct inspection of the Jubilee Inter College and nearby areas, along with the Additional Principal Secretary of Secondary and Higher Education, District Magistrate and other senior officials.

Talking about the Board Examination, Dr Sharma said instructions have been given to conduct fair examinations across the state. He said that CCTv cameras will be installed at examination centers and adequate police and administrative officers will supervise the whole process. UNI