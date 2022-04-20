1 dies in UP over dinner plate dispute

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): A petty fight over dinner plates at a pre-wedding function took a violent turn when the bride's uncle was stabbed to death and four others were injured.

The members of the groom's side allegedly attacked the bride's kin in Nawabganj area in Bareilly on Monday night.

The wedding was cancelled and several relatives of the groom have been booked for murder and rioting.

According to reports, Ram Kumar Kashyap, a resident of Bahedi area, had fixed his daughter's wedding with the son of Lalta Prasad of Bakarganj village.

On Monday, Ram Kumar, along with his brother-in-law Mansharam Kashyap, and other relatives had gone to attend the 'tilak' ceremony in Bakarganj.

Most of the guests were in an inebriated condition.

Bhagwan Das, a close relative of the groom, and four others attacked Ram Kumar and his family members over a dispute over dinner plates.

Bhagwan Das stabbed Mansharam to death, while four others were injured in the brawl.

Additional SP (rural) Raj Kumar Agarwal said: "We have registered an FIR against Bhagwan Das and four others for murder and rioting. We have arrested the main accused, Bhagwan Das, along with the weapon used in the murder. Other accused will be arrested soon."

--IANS